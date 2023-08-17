IOLA (KSNT) – Nine people, including eight female residents from the Topeka Correctional Facility (TCF), were injured when a transport bus was involved in a crash with a semi-truck.

David Thompson with the State of Kansas said in a press release that the TCF residents finished their 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift at the Russell Stover plant in Iola and were on the way back to Topeka. The bus was carrying 21 TCF residents. The bus turned onto Highway 169 from Oregon Road in Iola and was hit by a semi-truck just before 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Thompson said the bus driver was seriously injured and life-flighted to a Kansas City-area hospital. Eight residents were injured including three bone fractures and a possible punctured lung. All eight residents are expected to recover.

Thompson said the other 13 TCF residents had no reported injuries and were taken back to the worksite. The 13 residents were taken to an area hospital for assessment. The Kansas Department of Corrections is working with law enforcement to determine the cause of the crash.