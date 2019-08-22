No arrests made after threatening Snapchat from MHS students

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police was made aware Wednesday of a Snapchat video showing a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl holding what appeared to be a gun and making threatening statements.

Police said the video was directed at a different 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy. Everyone involved are all students at Manhattan High School West Campus. The school and parents of those involved are aware of the situation.

Police said the video didn’t include any threats to the safety of MHS. No one was arrested. RCPD said it will not heighten its presence at the school because of this incident.