No Coast Film Festival kicks off Friday in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After a 2020 pandemic cancellation, the 2021 No Coast Film Festival in Emporia is ready to roll Friday. The three-day festival features 100 films all just about five to 10 minutes long.

Co-founder Jamie Dorcy told KSNT News there will be films from all over the world, including Australia and Israel, as well as 15 films from Kansas moviemakers.

“You get to see stuff you never get to see,” Dorcy said. “We want to get them young and foster a love of the film community, that’s our ultimate goal.”

“I really hope people come out and see it,” Dorcy said. While the event is completely free the organizers are asking moviegoers to wear a mask to protect others from COVID-19.

The event is held in the historic Granada Theatre on Commerical Street. The 1929 theatre was restored from 1995-2008 and now is a central focus for live events in the city.

Official Selection Spotlight: The 10 Smallest Towns in Kansas



Even though these places are barely dots on a map, they all have a history to be told and hold a certain type of charm and beauty. pic.twitter.com/dC77DiQfZJ — nocoastfilmfest (@nocoastfilmfest) September 14, 2021