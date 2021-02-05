‘No comment’ from Country Stampede following Morgan Wallen’s racist remark

FILE – Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Country star Morgan Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label and has had his music pulled by radio stations and streaming services Wednesday after a video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

Wallen is scheduled to perform at Country Stampede in Topeka on Friday, June 25th.

The General Manager for Country Stampede Adrienne Hayes told KSNT News the organization had “no comment at this time.”

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” Wallen’s statement said.

County Stampede is a three day country music festival to be held in Topeka June 24 through June 26.