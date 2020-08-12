No-contact temperature check machine aims to increase safety and efficiency for local law enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is making its department safer for its employees during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, SKYCOM and Apex Technologies donated a machine to the Sheriff’s Office that checks temperatures with zero contact, as opposed to some traditional forms of checking a temperature.

The machine can check 20 employees temperatures in one minute, making the necessary safety measurement much more efficient for the department.

All employees have to do is walk up to the machine, put their wrist by it, and their temperature will be checked in seconds.

“This is just one way they can detect for the COVID-19, would be temperature. And so if we find out you do have a temperature, this right here will let us know,” Tom Price with SKYCOM said.

Price said the no-contact temperature check machine has been popular with law enforcement, and also schools during the pandemic.

The technology is currently in 30 school districts across Kansas.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office will have one machine in the dispatch center and one by their offender registration point.