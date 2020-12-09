No contest plea from Holton man accused of killing father

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A trial originally set for August took place Wednesday after Derrick Bohnenkemper pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charge in March.

Bohnenkemper is accused of shooting and killing his 73-year-old father, Gaylen Bohnenkemper, at their home in Holton in 2018, while his mother managed to escape from a window.

After a series of mental evaluations to decide if Bohnenkemper was fit for trial, he pleaded no contest Wednesday to second-degree murder.

If Bohnenkemper is found guilty of the level 1 felony, it could carry a maximum jail sentence of 147-165 months.

Sentencing for Bohnenkemper is set for 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2021.