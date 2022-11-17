TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department reported it does not suspect any foul play after a fire claimed the life of an occupant at 1814 S.W. Randolph in Topeka Thursday morning.

The fire department was called to 1814 S.W. Randolph in Topeka at 4:28 a.m. Thursday morning. (KSNT Photo/Alyssa Storm)

Following an investigation, the fire department identified the victim as Kenneth L. Lindeen, 68, of Topeka.

Public Safety Communications Specialist Rosie Nichols said fire crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the one-story house when they arrived. Crews were told there was the possibility someone could be in the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found Lindeen deceased in the home.

The fire department was called to the house at 4:28 a.m. Thursday morning.

The total damage is estimated to be near $90,000, according to the TFD.