TOPEKA (KSNT) – No foul play is suspected in a trailer fire in Topeka Saturday night that caused over $7,500 in damage.

Firefighters were called to 205 SE 25th Street in Topeka Saturday, July 9, just before 8 p.m. after someone reported structure fire, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters searched the home and found no occupants, but reported heavy smoke coming from the home. Later firefighters confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire.

Several agencies assisted with the fire including American Medical Response, Evergy, and the Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross.