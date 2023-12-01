TOPEKA (KSNT) – There won’t be any places to ice skate in the Capital City this holiday season.

KSNT News asked representatives from Evergy Plaza and the Stormont Vail Events Center to see if they would be having ice skating rinks this year. Both organizations confirmed they would not.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said the county doesn’t have alternative ice-skating facilities.

To satisfy that ice-skating itch, a new ice rink opened in Manhattan earlier this month. The rink can be found at the Pavilion in City Park.

