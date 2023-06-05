WABAUNSEE CO. (KSNT) – Deputies say no one was injured after a crash between a car and train.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Department received a call at around 5:20 p.m. of a train colliding with a car near NW 1st Street and NW Carlson Road. According to Undersheriff Eric Kirsch, an individual left a car parked and unattended on the train tracks. When the driver came back, the car was gone, as a BNSF train pushed it out of the way.

Kirsch told 27 News no one was injured in this crash. There are no charges being filed, and no arrests being made.

Photo courtesy of Cyro Asseo

Officials can’t say when the train will be operating again.