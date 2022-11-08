TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating an early morning crash Tuesday morning that involved three cars on Topeka Boulevard.

Police told a KSNT 27 News reporter that the crash happened at 7:15 a.m. and involved three vehicles. There were no injuries and the traffic lanes did not have to be closed.

According to police, one vehicle made a turn on 45th Street onto Truman Avenue, when another vehicle clipped one of the cars, while a third was rear-ended. Police said the drivers are disputing who was in the wrong.