TOPEKA (KSNT) – The eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 24 was shut down Tuesday morning, due to a car fire.

Emergency workers said another driver called 911 about the car, which is on the side of the road and completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported just west of the Highway 75 interchange on Highway 24 at 8:50 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no injuries have been reported.