No injuries in south Topeka fire Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Fire Department responded to structure fire Sunday in which there were no reported injuries.

Crews arrived at 2723 SE Monroe Street just before 11:30 a.m. where they saw smoke coming from a single story home. Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental, however, it may have been associated with a failure in electrical circuitry.

Estimated damages are around $7,000 — $5,000 associated with structural loss and $2,000 associated with contents loss, according to a press release.

No smoke detectors were found in the home.

