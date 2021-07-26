‘No one fights alone:’ Woman battling brain cancer receives support from Topeka community

TOPEKA (KSNT)– 31-year-old Danyelle Bowden is currently battling cancer and it’s something she never saw coming. One day in April, she had a seizure and knew something wasn’t quite right.

“That was new for me,” Bowden said. “I never had any history of that.”

That’s when doctors ran tests, which then located a brain tumor. It was removed successfully in May of 2021, but Bowden is currently going through chemo and radiation therapy for six weeks. It’s a lot for one person to go through. Luckily Bowden’s family is supporting her every step of the way.

Her family created a unique fundraiser to help her financially.

“I used to work at the casino so I thought I could do a poker tournament,” Eric Finck, Danyelle’s stepfather said.

The poker tournament was a huge success. Topeka businesses donated prizes and dozens of community members came out to the SpringHill Suites to show their support. For Bowden, the support meant a lot.

“I just really appreciate everyone,” Bowden said. “All the community that has donated, all the amazing raffle prizes and my family and friends that have just stuck by me.”

Just like Bowden’s family shirt reads, “no one fights alone.” Her family is still accepting donations. If you would like to donate, Venmo @Tammy-Lundin.