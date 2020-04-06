No primary care doctor? Local health officials now have an easier way for you to report coronavairus symptoms

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County health officials are making it easier to find out if you should be tested for the coronavirus.

You can now report your symptoms to the Shawnee County Health Department online.

The website asks for things like symptoms, health history, and if you think you’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The Director of the Health Department, Linda Ochs, says they hope this will make getting answers easier.

“I think this is going to be a great tool for folks who would like to do this and can’t get through on the phone, they can get through on the internet and we’ll get back to them as soon as we can,” Ochs said.

Based on your answers, she says that a nurse will decide whether or not you need to be tested and get back to you.

If you think you should be tested, your first call should always be your primary doctor.

But, if you don’t have a doctor, she says you can fill out the form instead.

Click here for the online form.