No primary election in Shawnee County for the first time in more than 40 years

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. - The window for people to file for the upcoming elections in Shawnee County is now over. According to election officials, there won't be a primary.

People had until noon Monday to file to run for office in Topeka and other surrounding cities. There are also several school board seats open.

Mark Stock with the Shawnee County Election Office said there will not be a primary in August, because there weren't enough candidates for any of the positions to require one.

Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said Monday this is the first time in more than 40 years that a primary hasn't been held.

The names of all the filed candidates will appear on the general election ballot this November.

You can find the full list of candidates running for each position here.