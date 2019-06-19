No refunds, exchanges given following Symphony in the Flint Hills cancellation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Symphony in the Flint Hills

BAZAAR, Kan. (KSNT) - The Symphony in the Flint Hills announced today that there will be no refunds or exchanges on tickets after the symphony was canceled over the weekend.

Mike Stout, Chair of the Symphony in the Flint Hills Board of Directors and Landowner of the 2019 Signature Event site, and Christy Davis, Executive Director, Symphony in the Flint Hills released a statement Wednesday morning detailing their decision to cancel the event.

After Irma's Pasture in Bazaar received severe damage on June 15, the event was postponed to the next day. Once the extent of the damage was realized, organizers canceled the event and have no plans to reschedule.

Instead of offering refunds, people who purchased tickets will have exclusive first access to purchase tickets for the 2020 event on June 13, 2020. Ticket sales will start July 1 of this year.

A statement was released expressing the organizers' sadness in canceling the event:

"The decision to cancel was not taken lightly. It was particularly heartbreaking because of all the special programming we had planned for our Ad Astra theme and as a culmination of a three-year-long arts initiative called Jump!Star. This included education programming that was years in the making, the premier of music composed by Jherek Bischoff, a first-ever prairie performance of the Osage Ballet, and other artistic surprises. This is considered a "bucket list" event for many and the impact of cancelling this has been upsetting for everyone, including our ticketholders, sponsors, vendors, site crews, staff, board, and 600+ volunteers who work year-round to make it happen."

