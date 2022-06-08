TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday the Shawnee County Commissioners will decide whether to amend Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke’s contract. If the county commissioners amend the contract, it will end on Dec. 31, 2022.

Dr. Erin Locke took the position in January of 2021.

According to the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners, Dr. Locke transferred from the Holton Community Hospital where she was the COVID-19 Incident Command Liaison Officer, in addition to providing full-spectrum medical care.

Dr. Locke took over the position previously held by Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino and Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley.

On June 2, Midland Care Connection, Inc, announced it hired Dr. Locke.

“I am thrilled to join the PACE program at Midland Care. I look forward to continuing the mission of improving our senior community’s health and quality of life through team-based, innovative care,” Dr. Locke said at the time.

According to a press release from Midland, Dr. Locke will be a physician for the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Program. In a statement from Midland, it acknowledged her role as a Shawnee County Health Officer and said she would “continue to serve in this role going forward.”

Craig Barnes with the Shawnee County Health Department told KSNT 27 News the department is not searching for another health officer and called Dr. Locke a “tremendous asset to the health department and Shawnee County as a whole.”