(KSNT) – Due to coronavirus related concerns, the Big 12 has issued a mandate that no on campus camps will be permitted this summer. This applies to all sports at K-State and KU.

Kansas State posted on Twitter that registered individuals will be contacted by team staff to issue credits or refunds.

Following new Big 12 Conference policies regarding COVID-19, all on-campus K-State Athletics summer camps have been canceled.



Each team will be in contact with registered individuals to issue credits or refunds and will release info on future camps when it is available. pic.twitter.com/ZXwbP0Vf9n — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) May 29, 2020

KU has not yet announced its plans for refunds.