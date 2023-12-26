SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports two people were hospitalized in a Christmas Day crash on Highway 75.

The KHP said the crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 25 on northbound Highway 75 less than a mile south of Highway 24. A Toyota Camry was traveling north on the highway with no taillights and was nearly stopped in the middle of the road. A second vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was traveling north too and hit the rear-end of the Toyota.

The KHP said the Toyota left the road to the right and came to a stop around 100 feet off the highway. The driver of the Toyota and another occupant were both listed as having suffered serious injuries and were taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

