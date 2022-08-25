TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following nearly four weeks of trial, Dana Chandler’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.

This morning’s testimony began with a former Topeka police officer who answered questions about her notes from the original 2022 investigation. Next, Topeka police detective Lance Green was questioned about a special witness who testified yesterday. Detective Green said he interviewed the witness and investigated her claim that she saw Chandler leaving the crime scene on the night of the murders.

The final witness for the defense was private detective Bobbi Jo Hohnholt who was also questioned about the new witness’ testimony.

They jury got the case after closing arguments. They deliberated through the afternoon before recessing for the day just before 5 p.m.