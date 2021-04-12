No waiting period needed in Shawnee County for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Shawnee County Health Officer, Dr. Erin Locke, presented to the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners this morning that as of April 7, 60,000 residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means that 44 percent of adults in Shawnee County have been vaccinated. The top three providers for the vaccine are Stormont Vail Health, St. Francis Hospital and Shawnee County Health Department.

Locke is encouraging residents to use this website, Vaccine Finder, to find the vaccination site closest to you. There is no longer a wait time for the vaccine in Shawnee County and all residents are eligible for the shot.