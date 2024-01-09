TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jerry Boyles, whose family founded Topeka’s former Joyland Amusement Park, has died.

Gerald Melvin Boyles, also known to many as Jerry, died at the age of 89 on Sunday, Jan. 7, according to his obituary. He was born on March 3, 1934 in Wichita and later moved to Topeka where he would go on to graduate from Highland Park High School in 1952.

Boyles served overseas in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and was also stationed in Japan. He was known for being a genius with mechanics and spent many years building upon the legacy of his family’s businesses, including the Joyland Amusement Park in Topeka which was later turned into a flea market.

He is survived by numerous family members including his ex-wife, seven children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife and two sisters.

“Our dad always wanted to see people happy. His infectious laugh, smile and friendly ‘wave’ will always be remembered. Nobody was a stranger to him!” Boyles family statement

Memorial services will be held at Mount Hope Funeral Chapel in Topeka at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. To watch a livestream of the services, click here.

