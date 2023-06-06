TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local non-profit is moving from Downtown to west Topeka in Spring 2024.

Multiple rounds of ground breaking took place Tuesday near 6th Street and Macvicar Road, with Let’s Help board members, contractors, volunteers and staff celebrating the potential the new facility has.

“This is a very exciting day,” Let’s Help Executive Director Jennifer Loeffler said. “It’s been a long process, and it really speaks to the future of let’s help. We’ve been around since 1969, to know that this building is gonna be our new future come spring of 2024 and what we’ll be able to do for the community just puts a lot of excitement into me.”

The organization had to move from their previous location to make way for the Polk Quincy Viaduct project in Downtown Topeka.

A board member told 27 News originally, Let’s Help was worried about losing the proximity to Harvesters, and the uncertainty with a change in foot traffic. After finding the new location near the Shawnee County Health Department, those worried are put to bed.

“We were concerned about how the homeless population would reach here, but seeing that there’s so many positives, having this bus route and the walking towards the bridge I think we’re not concerned anymore, which is very exciting for us,” Board Chair Bushra Hashmi said.

In addition to the new population the organization will be exposed to, Let’s Help is also looking forward to potential collaborations with the new community partners that exist in West Topeka.

Weather permitting, they’re expecting opening day to land between March through May of 2024.