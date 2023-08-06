TOPEKA (KSNT)- Doorstep hosted a celebration for the major donors who funded the company’s new H-VAC system. Their system was over 60 years old and “badly” needed to be replaced. Doorstep is a non-profit who focuses on helping people with everyday purchases such as food and clothing. While the celebration was for the new cooling system, Doorstep Executive Director, Lisa Cain, said the real celebration is for those who help Doorstep with the financials needed to help others.

“It’s a great organization with so many people of faith coming together to help their neighbors and those who need a helping hand up,” Cain said.

The non-profit received more funds than needed for the new H-VAC and Cain says they will put 100% of the leftover funds straight back into Topeka the community. For more information on Doorstep or how to donate you can visit their website here.