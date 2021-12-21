Nonprofit donates fuel to help out Kansas Highway Patrol during the holidays

KANSAS (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol received a donation of 30 tanks of fuel from Fuel True to help keep patrol cars running through the holidays this year.

Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience donated the fuel as part of its 31st Holiday Highways Safety program according to a recent release from the KHP. Vouchers for nearly 30 tanks of fuel for troopers to use this holiday season were given to the KHP to be used from Dec. 24 through to Jan. 1.

“The fuel definitely helps our agency and our efforts to keep Kansas roadways safe,” Captain Tom Spencer, Commander of the Patrol’s Public and Governmental Affairs section said. “As always, we want to thank Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience for their donation and for their continued support. We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

Fuel True is a nonprofit organization for independent petroleum distributors, gasoline retailers and convenience store owners.

“For over 30 years, Fuel True – Independent Energy & Convenience’s Holiday Highways Safety Program has worked to help motorists in Kansas make it safely to their holiday destinations,” Becky Schwartz, Executive Director of Fuel True said. “Through their participation in this one-of-a-kind program, fuel distributors and convenience stores are voluntarily partnering with the Kansas Highway Patrol to ensure the safety of their customers, their families, and the many visitors traveling to and through Kansas over the holidays.”

