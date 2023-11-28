TOPEKA (KSNT)- Two organizations joined together Tuesday to spread awareness to parents and teens about fentanyl poisoning.

Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) hosted a presentation with Libby Davis from the organization “Keepin’ Clean for Coop”. Davis began fentanyl education after she lost her 16-year-old son Cooper to fentanyl poisoning.

Keepin’ Clean for Coop’s purpose in events like this is “preventing loss through education and awareness.”

“We know that fentanyl is touching lives in our community and frankly, everywhere now.” PARS Executive Director Mandy Czechanski said. “So, we want to make sure that we’re doing our best to educate people about the dangers so that they can have the conversations with their young people and with their friends and with their families to ensure no lives are lost to fentanyl use.”

According to PARS, “It just takes a few clicks to find a fake pill and it can be delivered to your home just like ordering a pizza.” Fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death in Americans aged 18-45, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

So, what can you do? Davis provides these helpful tips to help the fentanyl crisis:

Learn more about fentanyl and counterfeit pills; talk to your kids

Spread the word to family, friends, neighbors

Help them develop healthy coping skills that work for them for both daily and acute stressors

Reframe asking for help as a positive. Youth fear penalties and disappointment. Let them know that asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Help them understand their own thinking process. Their brains are built for impulsivity, risk-taking, and experimentation and they must constantly be aware in order to manage their decisions.

Know what is happening on their social media accounts

Seek professional help when needed

PARS also provides free naloxone to the community, a nasal spray that can be used during an active overdose. Kansas residents can also request Narcan on the Developing Caring Communities Committed to Action (DCCCA) website here.

“We have naloxone, that’s the generic for Narcan, readily available in our office,” Czechanski said. “We want to make sure that people know that so they can help save a life if they need to.”

For more resources and information regarding Keepin’ Clean for Coop and the Cooper Davis Memorial Foundation, click here.