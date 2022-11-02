WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A North Carolina man is in custody after allegedly flying to Kansas to meet a young child.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, North Carolina on Oct. 31 in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Drive. Deputies were alerted to a possible exploitation of a child for a residence in the area and made contact with Mayfield at a local home.

The sheriff’s office says that Mayfield flew from North Carolina to Kansas to meet with a young girl who lives in Wabaunsee County. Mayfield allegedly made contact with the girl online, according to the sheriff’s office. Evidence at the scene led deputies to arrest Mayfield on the following charges:

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Unlawful visual depiction of a child

Mayfield is currently being held in the Wabaunsee County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The child was taken into protective custody.