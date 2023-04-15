TOPEKA (KSNT)- In celebration of Earth month, Dillons hosted its third annual free compost giveaway this weekend in North Toepka. Over 75 yards worth of compost was dumped out into the parking lot for people to come fill up their buckets and take as much home as they want.

The compost given out is made from excess food waste from Dillons. This event is one of the ways the grocery store pushes its partnership with zero hunger zero waste to put a stop to excess food waste.

“It’s one way we continue our zero hunger zero waste vision by not only using it as an opportunity to feed people with rescued food from our stores, but programs like this where we can turn excess food waste into compost.” Sheila Lowrie, Dillons cooperate affairs manager, said.

Dillons also gave 50 yards of compost to the Topeka Zoo to help with their continued construction of their new giraffe barn.

The company also gave customers an opportunity to round-up to the nearest dollar on their next shopping trip with 100% of the proceeds going to world wildlife fund. Dillons has already made $50,000 donation to the fund in support of earth month.