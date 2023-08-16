TOPEKA (KSNT) – Duplexes and fourplexes will be built and turned into a 55 and over community just off Highway 24 and Rochester Road in North Topeka.

Back in May, the city rejected the proposed zoning change for the project. After many protests from neighbors, the council decided to send the project back to the planning commission for more work. Tuesday night, the council voted in favor eight to two to rezone the property, allowing the owner to move forward with plans for a new multi-family development. The goal of this project is to bring in more housing for the community, but neighbors aren’t happy.

“We’ve already got three homes up here on the corner that create a tremendous problem for us, Autumn nursing homes,” North Topeka resident Don Sloyer said. “No matter what they say they’re going to do as far as putting up a fence and doing these things, it’s going to lower our property values.”

Neighbors aren’t the only ones who are against the project. District Two Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala voted against it.

“I think more than anything, what bothers me about this is the flooding possibility, the traffic issues, the planning commission not coming forth on any changes or any suggestions at all, with the serious questions and concerns that this council had,” Valdivia-Alcala said.

With disapproval from many neighbors, Craig McCullah, who owns the land and is currently running against Valdivia-Alcala for her council seat says he thinks people need to give it a chance, and that they’ll be excited with the outcome.

“Throughout the process, I think there was a lot of misinformation spread around,” McCullah said. “I think had people given it a little bit more due diligence and you know I’m willing to talk to anyone, I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the type of community we plan on building there.”

Not only does McCullah think people will be surprised, he believes this project will help keep people in North Topeka.

“We see people all the time leave North Topeka to either go to the west side or maybe South Topeka.” McCullah said. “When, you know, they’re aging or empty nesters, they want to downgrade a little bit and this will give them the opportunity to do it right here in their backyard, right here in North Topeka.”

Mccullah says there’s no exact timeline right now for when the project will be complete, but that he’s excited to finally have the ball rolling.