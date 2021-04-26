North Topeka railroad tracks set to be repaired in May

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Railroad tracks across North Topeka are set to be fixed next month. This comes after one neighborhood group has reached out to railroad officials for several months.

According to many North Topeka residents, the tracks in North Topeka are unfit for drivers who cross over the railroad. People have popped tires and damaged parts of their car on the track.

Union Pacific Railroad said they will start with the crossing at Northwest Taylor Street in May and then repair four others around the area after that project is completed.