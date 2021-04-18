North Topeka residents are pushing to get railroad tracks fixed following continuous issues

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After months of watching tires pop and cars fly across the railroad tracks, a group of people living in north Topeka are raising awareness to get the issues resolved.

Mary Baker is one of the residents who lives in a neighborhood right behind the train tracks on NW Taylor St. She said nothing has been done to fix the tracks during the three years she has lived in the community.

Issues include spikes sticking out of the track, broken pieces of the railway and potholes, according to Baker.

Baker added that she even spoke to a “railroad supervisor” probably last summer and has yet to hear a word.

Baker said nothing has been done since the talk almost a year ago. Other people said they have also reached out to the railroad company multiple times, but they haven’t heard back from them.

Now, John Alcala, the Kansas State Representative for the 57th District, is stepping in to help. He called the state lobbyist for the railroad.

“He’s going to set up a meeting with Ben Jones who is the overseer of this region next week and we are going to get together and see what the process is to moving forward getting them fixed,” Alcala said. “We have several in very bad condition.”

Alcala said he is hoping to get a set date to fix the train tracks sometime in the next week.