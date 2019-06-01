North Topeka stabbing suspect arrested

Topeka police say a man is in jail for stabbing someone in north Topeka Friday night.

Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attack in the 100 block of NW Redbud Circle. When they got there, they found someone with stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police found the suspect in an apartment, and he refused to come outside at first. Officers evacuated several nearby apartments as a safety precaution.

The suspect eventually came out of the apartment and police arrested him.

Police identified the man as Christopher Dean Gustin of Topeka. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated endangerment of a child.

