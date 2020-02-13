North Topeka ‘Tent City’ to be shut down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka/Shawnee County Homeless Task Force announced Thursday that around 60 homeless people will be displaced as early as March 2.

Railroad-owned properties in areas near Northeast Curtis Street, or “Tent City” will soon be enforcing a Kansas statute related to trespassing on railroad property.

The Homeless Task Force said its working to ensure they have access to safe, emergency shelter and transitional housing. The task force is conducting needs assessments and is working with community partners to help those who will be displaced.

More information about resources being offered will be provided at a later date.