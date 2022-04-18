TOPEKA (KSNT)—Motorcyclists around Northeast Kansas get ready to participate in the Knights of Honor Second Annual Benefit Ride at the end of this month on April 30th.

The Knights of Honor Motorcycle Association enjoys riding motorcycles, but they do it for a reason. Their goal is to help people in the community suffering from PTSD get the support and help that they need.

Anyone who is a veteran, a first responder, or a family member of the latter is welcome to join the association. However, anyone who owns a motorcycle is welcome to sign up for the benefit ride. It is $30 to sign up and participants will receive a t-shirt and one poker hand to use for activities after the ride.

On top of the benefit ride, the Knights of Honor volunteer at and participate in many other events around the community. For example, they consistently work with the Veteran’s Association in Topeka. Usually, they grill out burgers and hotdogs and chat with the veterans there. But lately, they have been handing out what they like to call “goodie bags” to the veterans.

“We would make them a goodie bag, which has coloring and colored pencils, as well as snacks and stuff in there,” said the president of the group Gene “Cowboy” Bucheister. “But the coloring is actually really good to keep their minds occupied and there are three or four different levels of coloring that we put in there. “

Bucheister explained that sometimes when you have PTSD, it’s better to keep yourself occupied so that your mind doesn’t wander into darker places. He said that a healthy way of doing this is through coloring.

“They have to keep their mind on it which helps them keep their minds out of the grey area and keep them occupied.”

As well as getting a t-shirt for participating in the ride, people can cruise easily knowing that the money used for admission is going towards supporting efforts like these in the community.

If you or someone you know would like to sign up for the event, click here to get to the Knights of Honor website.