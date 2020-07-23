Northeast Kansas sky camera tour: A clear, hot, humid day for the area

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The humidity will continue to build in throughout the week, making it feel like it’s close to 100°.

A couple pop-up storms aren’t out of the question this afternoon in the eastern half of the area, but other than that, we should be mainly dry through the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the low 90s today.

Our overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 70s, not bringing us much relief from the heat. Mostly because it will be so muggy!

Our next best chance for rain will move in late Sunday and into Monday as a cold front swings through. That’ll knock our temperatures back into the mid-upper 80s for a bit of relief! Rain chances linger through Tuesday and into the middle part of next week.