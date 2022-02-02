KANSAS (KSNT) – Snowfall totals are still preliminary but are starting to trickle in after an overnight winter storm. Wednesday’s snow will linger around the first half of the day, followed by a lull during the afternoon.

KSNT meteorologist Gabriella Gomez predicted a “second wave that just barely clips the southeastern counties late Wednesday into Wednesday night.”

Preliminary snowfall totals:

Republic: Trace

Washington: Trace – 0.4 inches

Marshall: 0.4 inches

Nemaha: 1.0 inches

Cloud: Trace – 0.7 inches

Clay: No reports yet

Riley: 1.2 – 3.0 inches

Pottawattomie: 0.5 – 2.8 inches

Jackson: 3.7 inches

Jefferson: 3.5 – 4.2

Dickinson: 2.5 – 4.2 inches

Geary: 2.0 – 3.1

Wabaunsee: 3.6 inches

Shawnee: 4.8 inches

Douglas: 1.9 – 2.1 inches

Morris: 2.0 – 3.0 inches

Lyon: 3.0 – 5.0 inches

Osage: 2.0 – 5.0 inches

Franklin, Coffey, Anderson: No reports yet.

Thursday morning air temperatures will drop into the single digits and winds will be fairly brisk from the north forcing it to feel well below zero.