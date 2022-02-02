KANSAS (KSNT) – Snowfall totals are still preliminary but are starting to trickle in after an overnight winter storm. Wednesday’s snow will linger around the first half of the day, followed by a lull during the afternoon.
KSNT meteorologist Gabriella Gomez predicted a “second wave that just barely clips the southeastern counties late Wednesday into Wednesday night.”
Preliminary snowfall totals:
- Republic: Trace
- Washington: Trace – 0.4 inches
- Marshall: 0.4 inches
- Nemaha: 1.0 inches
- Cloud: Trace – 0.7 inches
- Clay: No reports yet
- Riley: 1.2 – 3.0 inches
- Pottawattomie: 0.5 – 2.8 inches
- Jackson: 3.7 inches
- Jefferson: 3.5 – 4.2
- Dickinson: 2.5 – 4.2 inches
- Geary: 2.0 – 3.1
- Wabaunsee: 3.6 inches
- Shawnee: 4.8 inches
- Douglas: 1.9 – 2.1 inches
- Morris: 2.0 – 3.0 inches
- Lyon: 3.0 – 5.0 inches
- Osage: 2.0 – 5.0 inches
- Franklin, Coffey, Anderson: No reports yet.
Thursday morning air temperatures will drop into the single digits and winds will be fairly brisk from the north forcing it to feel well below zero.