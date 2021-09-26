Northeast Kansas welcomes fall with seasonal events

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The first week of fall meant autumn festivities were in full swing across northeast Kansas. The Stormont Vail Events Center hosted its 40th annual Cider Days. The event is filled with seasonal shopping options.

“We have over two hundred different vendors from all over the country that come to this,” said Zach Haney, an organizer for Cider Fest. “Of course there’s apple cider too.”

After four decades of Cider Days, it’s big tradition for the Topeka community.

“It started out in the Lecompton area back in the day and just grew from there,” Haney said. “It went to Lake Shawnee and moved to the Stormont Vail Events Center in the eighties and its been here ever since.”

Another local fall favorite is also attracting northeast Kansans. Gary’s Berries Fall Festival in Jefferson County is back in business for the season and offers many attractions.

“We have a corn pit, the jumping pillows, the corn train, the wagon rides and our fall light show,” said Gary Starr, owner of Gary’s Berries.

There is also acres of pumpkins to pick and goats that children can feed. The fun also doesn’t end with the fall season this year. Come Christmas time, Gary’s Berries will transform into a light show. The show will be available to the public starting on Black Friday.