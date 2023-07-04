JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Much of northeast Kansas is still recovering after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

On Friday, June 30, storms rolled through the region. Multiple buildings and small businesses were hit hard by damaging winds. A spokesman for the county tells me the damage wasn’t just from the storm. He says multiple small tree fires also started from downed power lines.

Fire departments usually respond to fire emergencies, however they play a major role during severe weather.

“We had all twelve fire districts out with their spotters,” Keith Jeffers, Jefferson County Emergency Manager said. “They’re all trained to observe and then respond quickly. We had trees down, so they we’re helping to clear debris out of the roadways.”

Jeffers said around 4,000 Jefferson County residents were without power, but since then, it has all been restored. In the next few days, crews will make their way around the city collecting all debris that is left on the curb.