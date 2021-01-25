Northern central Kansas counties see snowfall, dangerous road conditions

CONCORDIA, Kan. (KSNT) — Concordia was hit with heavy snowfall during the morning on Monday.

Crews were out clearing the roads, but because of the amount of snowfall drivers had to be cautious when traveling in the area.

“It’s only normally about, if you take the back roads, it’s about a twenty minute drive,” said Beloit resident Zane Jones of how long it takes him to get to Concordia.

The two towns are about 32 miles apart, but it took Jones an hour to drive due to the weather.

In the early afternoon, the snowfall began to wrap up, leaving a bit of rain throughout the afternoon.

Clay Center, which is about 44 miles east of Concordia, saw rainfall until the early afternoon, when it started to snow.

Margot and Carter Young, two Clay Center kids, enjoyed their snow day by making a snowman.

“We named him ice,” Carter said. “Because it’s not really snow, it’s just kind of ice,” added in Margot.

Carter and Margot are the younger siblings of KSNT News’ Lindley Lund.

Visit KSNT.com to keep up with the latest weather developments.