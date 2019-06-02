Northview neighborhood residents prepare for flooding

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Officials at the Manhattan Fire Department are working around the clock to monitor conditions and keep people in flood plains safe.

Thad Pultz and his girlfriend have lived at the same mobile home at Countryside Parks since the flood of 1993.

"The main thing is just documents and stuff, birth certificates, any type of information in case we were to have to come out of here, I plan on taking a boat back and forth, so I want to make sure I have some bills with my name on it, and picture ID," said Pultz.

It's not just flood damage that has them concerned.

"I'm concerned with the water but I'm just worried about looters coming in to the vicinity and taking advantage," said Pultz.

Some people in the Countryside Parks neighborhood have already evacuated.

Firefighters have been going door to door reminding others to prepare.

"Last two or three days they've come by and check up on everybody and make sure they got everybody, if they need to evacuate they want to know who's in the house and what emergency contacts they need," said Mike Adams, who lives in the neighborhood as well.

Westar turned off the gas in their neighborhood on Friday.

"They came back to turn it on today so it seems like the lake's balancing out," said Adams.

Officials say the water levels are stabilizing. The Army Corps increased the water release from Tuttle Creek on Friday, but the threat isn't over yet.

"We're in a critical area where the lake levels are declining the inflow levels the rivers that include the inflows for Tuttle Creek are all declining and the Kansas river is declining," said Pat Collins, Riley County Emergency Manager. "So all the factors are good but a large rainfall upstream could cause problems."

With storms on the way, emergency officials say everyone in the area should be prepared just in case.