NOTO Arts District celebrates first New Year’s Eve ball drop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For the first time, the NOTO Arts District held a ball drop to ring in the new year.

The new Redbud Park had live music and its own New Year’s Eve ball. Local business owners said they were glad to see the large crowds.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Jared Rudy, one of the owners of Norseman Brewing Company. “As business owners we give up our New Year’s Eve to be here to serve our community and it’s good to see it busy.”

The NOTO Arts District said they hope to have the event next year.