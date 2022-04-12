TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council has voted in favor of a bicycle ordinance for the North Topeka Arts District on Tuesday.

The ordinance received ‘yes’ votes from each City Council member except for Councilman Brett Kell of District 5. The new ordinance will ban bicycles, skateboards, scooters and other forms of transportation from parts of the NOTO area.

The ordinance was originally put forward as a close copy of a similar ordinance in the downtown area that was established in 2014. The NOTO ordinance will limit where bicycles and similar forms of transportation can travel in the area, such as on the sidewalks and parks, which will be open only to foot traffic.