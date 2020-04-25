NOTO Burrito closing after 8 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– NOTO Burrito in the NOTO Arts District is closing after being in Topeka for eight years.

NOTO Burrito owner Jenny Torrence announced the restaurant was closing on Facebook on Friday. NOTO Burrito has been at the 822 N Kansas Ave location for eight years.

On March 18, NOTO Burrito announced it would be closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Torrence said a new business will move into the building as she will serve as the landlord. There is no word on what will fill the space.

Torrence is the owner of Pinkadilly and Serendipity in the NOTO Art District.