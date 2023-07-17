TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday night, NOTO business owners and residents called together a special meeting of their own at Serendipity in the Downtown Arts District to discuss the on-going issue of homelessness in our community.

Back in February we brought you a 27 News exclusive on a Topeka business owner who felt unsafe operating her business at times because of the growing homeless issue in the NOTO Arts District. Now, other business owners and residents are expressing their own concerns with what they see as a growing problem. Monday night, multiple Topeka residents, city council members and those in the running for a council seat, spoke at this special meeting sharing their own stories about interactions with the homeless community.

“I’m so excited to see this amazing turnout,” Studio 62 Art Bar owner, Cies Smith said. “When I walked in and I saw the seats full, I was just very very excited. We got to keep coming to these meetings, keep showing up, keep going to those meetings you don’t want to go to, but it’s important. This is an important topic.”

“I like where people again, come together as a community and voice their concerns,” District Two Councilwoman, Christina Valdivia-Alcala said. “The important part about local government is the people have to find their voice and work with a strong elected official.”

“For members of the community to band together and start the discussion, not just start the discussion but continue the discussion is extremely important,” District Two Council Candidate, Craig McCullah said. “I believe there is a lot of misinformation out there that through more meetings like this, we’ll be able to dispel.”

The topic of homelessness doesn’t end here. Tuesday, July 18, at city council, it will also be up for discussion as a non-action item.