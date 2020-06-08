NOTO businesses stay busy despite no official ‘First Friday’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friday would normally be the “First Friday” event in Topeka’s NOTO Arts & Entertainment District, but because of the coronavirus, they are waiting to hold it.

They haven’t had the big event since the stay at home order started. Even though there wasn’t an official event, one of the business owners said it was busier than a normal day. People filled the parking lots and shopped downtown.

“I think all of the business owners are antsy to get it going and start getting it going,” Devin Morrison, owner of Sparks and Steam, said.

Right now, the hope is to get First Fridays back next month safely.