TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Businesses are struggling to survive during the coronavirus pandemic. Small business loans and grants were not enough for one Topeka restaurant.

The Tipsy Carrot announced Tuesday that it’s closing its doors for good.

The business thanked its customers and community leaders on Facebook for their help in trying to keep restaurants in Topeka afloat. But it said the financial challenges of the coronavirus pandemic were too much for their small business to overcome.