November election to decide if students, military count as residents in Riley, Douglas Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The final question on the ballot for this November’s election has big ramifications for people in Riley and Douglas counties.

The question asks if students and military members should be counted as citizens where they live or be counted as residents of their former residence.

For example, if someone votes no, they say that students should be counted as residents of their hometown rather than in Manhattan’s population.

That would cost the Little Apple about 17 percent of their population that they count in the census.

A Manhattan City Commissioner said there is one major reason why it will affect Manhattan more than most cities.

“We’re better off having a larger population because that way it effects when you apply for various things, programs, grants, stuff like that,” Wynn Butler, Manhattan City Commissioner said.

According to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, if the vote passes it will save the state $800,000 due to not having to re-adjust the census in Kansas.