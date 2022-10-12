TOPEKA (KSNT) – Wednesday in Downtown Topeka, the Kansas Department of Transportation welcomed the public to learn more about career opportunities within the organization.

From construction to maintenance, research to design and more, KDOT is hiring across the board for long term and seasonal workers. The organization highlights that experience levels of every type are welcomed with paid CDL training opportunities for vehicle operation.

27 News spoke with a KDOT representative who’s been with the organization for decades. He says working as a public server and keeping the roads safe for family and friends made this an easy career decision.

“If my kids are going to be driving on our roads, I know that they’ve got my kids back, and they’re doing the best job they can,” KDOT Division of Operations Scott Swanson said. “That’s why I love this work, that’s why I’ve been here for almost 30 years. That’s why I think we’re here now, to give people this opportunity to join us and work with us.”

If you’re interested in working for KDOT but weren’t able to make it downtown, the application portal can be found here.