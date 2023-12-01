POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) says the first case of bird flu for Kansas may have been found in a backyard flock in Pottawatomie County.

The KDA released the news in a press release on Dec. 1 that it is waiting for test results to come back for a possible case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). A backyard flock in Pottawatomie County is the focus of this testing.

“If you have not yet taken steps to protect your backyard flocks, now is the time to take this threat seriously,” Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Animal Health Commissioner said.

The KDA previously said HPAI is seeing a resurgence nationwide, including in some neighboring states. Analysis of new outbreaks of HPAI have lead investigators to determine that it is likely being spread by migrating birds, posing a risk to local’s backyard flocks.

In 2022, HPAI was detected in a local flock of backyard birds in Shawnee County, resulting in a quarantine. This came after other positive cases of HPAI were identified in other parts of Kansas, prompting some local zoos to take precautionary measures.

HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys, and other birds and can cause severe illness and/or sudden death in infected birds, according to the KDA. This outbreak has seen illness and mortality in a wider scope of bird species than past outbreaks, including wild and domestic waterfowl.

Symptoms of HPAI include coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; incoordination; and diarrhea. HPAI can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing other symptoms.

If you see these symptoms in your birds, immediately contact your veterinarian. If you don’t have a regular veterinarian, contact the KDA’s Division of Animal Health office toll-free at 833-765-2006. The KDA also updates its website with areas where HPAI is detected.

